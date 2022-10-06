CJ Young! CJ Young! CJ Young! His name is the most heard this season when referring to the 2022 Newport Offense.

There are many good players on this 2022 Greyhound team, but Chris Young stands out not only for his athletic ability and speed, but for the young man he is on and off the field. Throughout the decades few players have embodied the type of qualities exhibited by senior Chris Young. His athletic contributions to the running game are remarkable, but his strength of character, willingness to be coached, outstanding sportsmanship and work ethic are what set him apart. As of Friday night, Young has accumulated 1,117 rushing yards this season and tallied 15 touchdowns.

