CJ Young! CJ Young! CJ Young! His name is the most heard this season when referring to the 2022 Newport Offense.
There are many good players on this 2022 Greyhound team, but Chris Young stands out not only for his athletic ability and speed, but for the young man he is on and off the field. Throughout the decades few players have embodied the type of qualities exhibited by senior Chris Young. His athletic contributions to the running game are remarkable, but his strength of character, willingness to be coached, outstanding sportsmanship and work ethic are what set him apart. As of Friday night, Young has accumulated 1,117 rushing yards this season and tallied 15 touchdowns.
Newport hosted the Salem Greyhounds Friday, Sept. 30, in the second conference game of the season. Senior Quarterback Dejai Marshall returned from the injured list to lead Newport to victory over Salem 44-28. Young put the first points on the board followed by a 2-point conversion by Marshall. Young scored again to end the quarter 14-0.
Salem refused to be shut out of the half and was able to score twice in the second quarter. Newport outscored them. The third Newport touchdown of the night was by CJ Young, as well as a 2-point conversion by Marshall to Young, 22-8. Kylan Crite made an amazing catch on a 73-yard pass from Marshall followed by a 2-point conversion pass from Marshall to Dylan Braxton, which ended the half 30-14.
Newport returned from halftime and did not score in the third quarter. Salem scored the only touchdown of the quarter, making the score 30-20. The Newport Hounds kicked back into overdrive in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns by Young. The second was a 30-yard run to end the game 44-28.
Statistically, Newport tallied 18 first downs compared to the Salem 15. The Hounds rushed for a total of 223 yards in 25 attempts and connected 10 times in 15 pass attempts for 183 yards. The Hounds controlled the clock for 17:07 of the game. The rushing leader was Senior CJ Young with 16 rushes for 202 yards and four touchdowns. The receiving leader was Kylan Crite with 128 passing yards followed by Isiah Kendall with 56 yards.
Defensively, the Hound defense accumulated 53 tackles. Leaders include Bryson Elston Jr. (11 tackles), Aabel Robinson (9 tackles), Tyler Ridley (7 tackles) and Kylan Crite (6 tackles) and Ka’Ron Spearman (5 tackles). The Hounds have tallied 321 tackles so far this season. Season leaders include BJ Elston (43 tackles), Aabel Robinson (34 tackles), Tavares Davis (33 tackles), Kylan Crite (23 tackles) and Ka’Ron Spearmon (22 tackles).
The Hounds travel to Atkins on Friday, Oct. 7. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
