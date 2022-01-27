When I was growing up, and had occasion to be featured in the newspaper, the clipping would undoubtedly find its way to the refrigerator and eventually a memory book of some sort.
I recall many times that friends, especially at church, would proudly bring me their newspaper in case I needed an extra copy. I also remember that our bank would clip anything out that involved their customers, and mail them a laminated copy. Sometimes it was a surprise when that envelope came in the mail because whoever had that job obviously read the paper with a fine tooth comb.
I was a bit of a scrapbooker as a teenager saving ticket stubs, photos, cards, and of course bits of news, to remember my high school days. Those two giant books remain tucked away in my hope chest with other keepsakes, including my cap and gown and my glass from prom and a box of notes passed in class that for some reason I felt the need to hang on to.
When my children were born, I continued on my scrapbooking path, though I put a lot more creativity into designing the pages to chronicle their young lives than I did my own. In addition to baby books, scrapbooks and photo albums, I have folders full of awards, special assignments I wanted to keep and, of course, a clipping from every time they have been featured in the newspaper.
As I have worked nearly 25 years in community journalism, many things have changed. One thing that hasn’t is that we like to save and share newspaper clippings, though that has evolved to include digital shares, as well.
It always makes me smile to be scrolling through Facebook and see a clipping from one of our Northeast Arkansas papers pop up with “Look who made the paper!”
It might be information about a new business, a photo from a local basketball game, a birth announcement or a feature story or photo.
Whatever the clipped item is, seeing that someone took the time to save it and share it is gratifying for several reasons.
First, and foremost, it lets me know that people are still reading newspapers, and for that I’m truly grateful.
Second, it gives me a sense of fulfillment of our main responsibility as a newspaper, which is covering our community.
Last, it gives me hope that there is a strong future for newspapers in Northeast Arkansas, and beyond.
My inclination to this day when I see a friend, or especially a friend’s child, featured in the newspaper is to get out my scissors or take a screenshot and share the clipping with them.
Someone asked me about the future of community newspapers recently, and I told them that the future is the same as the past – producing news that belongs on the refrigerator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.