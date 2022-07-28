A new session of the IMAD Summer Reading Program “Read N Roll” will be held Aug. 1-5.
The “Read N Roll’’ program is designed for children ages 7 to 14 years. In the program kids get to enhance their reading skills during the summer months while learning other important skills to prepare them for the future. Life skills, critical thinking and people skills are just a few other skill sets offered with the “Read N Roll” program.
Participants in the program attend literacy classes during the morning hours where they do extensive reading and comprehensive exercises to enhance their reading levels. As a reward after reading, the second part of the day is spent roller skating at the IMAD Premier Event Center. The roller skating is also a healthy source of exercise for youth.
The “Read N Roll” Program is a week long camp that starts Monday, Aug. 1, and ends on Friday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with a planned field trip. Parents or guardians will have to complete summer youth camp applications in order for their child to participate. IMAD will provide two meals and a snack per child each day during the program. The program is free for all participants. For more information or to register call (870) 495-3048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.