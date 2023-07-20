The 13th annual Newport Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Newport High School Cafeteria. Hosted by the Newport Special School District Charitable Foundation, the event will honor outstanding graduates with induction into the Newport Alumni Hall of Fame.
Julius Pruitt
A 2004 graduate, Julius Pruitt was a three-sport athlete at Newport High School. He was named first-team All Conference and first-team All-State in basketball, football and track. He was also the high point winner at every track meet during his senior year, and was named conference champion in the 110 hurdles event. After graduation, Pruitt attended Ouachita Baptist University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in kinesiology.
Pruitt set several football records at Ouachita, including 1,116 single receiving yards in 2008 (the program’s first and only 1,000 yard receiver), 11 single season touchdown receptions, 2,406 career receiving yards, 171 career receptions, 24 career touchdown receptions and 77 single season receptions that led the Gulf South Conference.
In the school’s history at Ouachita, he is the only wide receiver to average 100 yards or more per game in a single season (2008), and he is the first African American from Ouachita Baptist University to make an active NFL roster. He was named the Bob Lambert OBU Athlete of the Year, the Buddy Benson Team MVP and was a two-time All Gulf South Conference and All Division 2 Super Region honoree. He was also named to the Associated Press All-American Team, Daktronic’s All-American Team, Don Hansen’s All-American Team and D2 Football.com’s All-American Team.
In 2009, Pruitt was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins. Working his way up from the practice squad to the active roster in 2010, he became the team’s “special team ace” in 2011 after being activated mid-season against the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time, the Dolphins ranked 0-7 and were at the bottom half of the NFL in special teams. Pruitt helped spark the biggest one-season improvement, vaulting the Dolphins from 24th in 2010 to second in 2011 under the guidance of ST Coach Darren Rizzi.
Pruitt supported and participated in numerous team-sponsored events with the Miami Dolphins through recurrent engagement to promote team activities, foster community involvement and market the organization’s branding. Since retiring from the NFL, Pruitt has continued his efforts with the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, which provides a minimum of 1,000 meals per day for 12 months a year to the Miami Gardens and surrounding South Florida communities. He also participates with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge with other Miami Dolphins alumni to raise money for cancer research.
He began working with J&M Plastering, Inc., in South Florida in 2013, and in 2021, he returned to Ouachita Baptist Unviversity as an assistant tight end and full back coach, as well as assistant strength and conditioning coach. In 2023, he became the team’s running back coach. Currently, Pruitt is an area scout group leader for Reeces Senior Bowl under the guidance of executive director Jim Nagy, and he is in the process of opening a performance center in Arkadelphia, “Upfront Performance Enhancement,” which will focus on mobility, agility, speed and training, including wide receiver, running back and tight end training. The clinic will also provide enhancement services, including player evaluations, film analysis, recruiting consultation services, and huddle and highlight tape assistance.
Pruitt and his wife, Marylen Sevilla Pruitt, have been married eight years. They have four children, Leilani, 10; Kalei, nine; Iden, seven; and Nova, five.
Dudley Dawson
Dudley Dawson is a 1981 Newport High School graduate. During high school, he was a member of the National Honor Society, and was an All-State performer in football, basketball and as a pole vaulter in track. The recipient of the Tex Plunkett Scholarship at Arkansas State University, Dawson was named the top high school journalist in the state after creating his own school newspaper in the sixth grade, and filling in as sports editor at the Newport Daily Independent during the summer of 1980.
During high school, Dawson received basketball scholarship offers from Harding, Arkansas College, Arkansas Tech University and University of Central Arkansas. He also received scholarship offers in football from UCA, Harding, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist University.
Dawson elected to attend the University of Arkansas with his friend, Charles Balentine, and work on the Razorback basketball staff under legendary head coaches Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson. Upon graduation in 1986 with a journalism degree from Arkansas, Dawson worked that summer at the Wynne Progress, followed by a year at the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.
In 1987, Dawson returned to Fayetteville where he has since remained covering Arkansas sports for the Northwest Arkansas Times and Arkansas Democrat Gazette newspapers, as well as Hawgs Illustrated magazine and Whole Hog Sports. He is currently writing for Hogville.net and FearlessFriday.com.
Dawson has also been a fixture in sports radio in the state since the late 1980s where he routinely mentions his upbringing in Newport. He is also the author of two books about Razorback basketball, one detailing the 1994 Hoops National Championship and the other, entitled “Razorbacks Handbook,” which covers the complete history of the hoops program that began in 1992.
He has remained active over the years with the American Cancer Society, as well as educational charities, and coaches youth sports, working with the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department.
Dawson married Laura Beth Horne in 1985 and the couple had two children, Lindsey and Brooks. In 2000, after a valiant five-year battle with breast cancer, Laura passed away. In 2011, Dawson married his high school sweetheart, a fellow 1981 Newport alum, Petra Dotson, and the couple had two children, Camille and Bennett. They currently live in Springdale where Camille is a retired teacher after 30 years working in the profession.
Robert D. Craig
Robert D. Craig is the third child of the late Roy and Marilyn Craig. A 1980 graduate from NHS, he attended Pittsburg State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1984. While in college, Craig was active in the Sigma Chi Fraternity and served as president. Following graduation, he returned to Newport to work with his parents at Craig Printing Company, making him a fourth-generation printer in the family business that lasted 96 years. During this time, he developed an appreciation of local history, an interest that has lasted more than 40 years.
Upon returning home after college, Craig became active in recording local history. Focused on the preservation of old Jackson County buildings, he began writing about them and other local historical stories. Since the early 1990s, he has written more than 40 historical stories for the Jackson County Historical Society’s publication, “The Stream of History,” which he has served as editor since 2010.
Craig has also written several articles for the Independence County Historical Society’s “Chronicle,” with three of his articles being recognized as the best of their subject matter at the Arkansas Historical Association’s yearly conference. In addition, he won the award as Best County Historical Society Publication in Arkansas for his special issue of “The Stream of History,” which was dedicated to Jackson County’s black history. He has had articles printed in newspapers and works written for special historical occasions, and he has presented historical presentations at various events, including Jackson and Independence counties historical society meetings and at the Arkansas Historical Association’s annual conference.
A member of several historical societies, Craig has been recognized with a Lifetime Membership in the Jackson County Historical Society and the Heritage Award from the Independence County Historical Society. He also is a founding board member of the Old Independence Regional Museum in Batesville.
Craig has authored several articles for the online Arkansas Encyclopedia project and currently serves as a reviewer for articles before they are approved for inclusion in the encyclopedia. He was requested to conduct and submit research for a 2017 episode of the PBS show, “Who Do You Think You Are?,” about actress Mary Steenburgen, a native of Newport.
His interest in the history of Newark, where his family published a newspaper for nearly 60 years, led him to research and in 1999 to publish “A History of Newark, Arkansas.” For the past 15 years, he has been researching and writing the history of Jackson County during World War II. This includes a detailed history of the Newport Army Airfield, which was constructed during that time. More importantly, however, it is a history of the Jackson County men, women and children who, through great sacrifice, helped win the war. He is acknowledging the thousands of local men and women who served in the military during that time, especially paying tribute to the roughly 100 men with ties to Jackson County who died during the war. That 300+ page history, for which he is still searching for related material, will be ready for publication in about a year.
As an artist, he used those talents to interpret written descriptions to draw several local buildings and scenarios of which there are no photographs. He also was an exhibitor for and served on the board of the Medical Center Art Gallery in Batesville.
Following college, Craig continued his involvement with the Sigma Chi Fraternity, helping to form a new undergraduate chapter at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. He served as chapter advisor to that organization for 22 years and has remained active in years since being advisor. As a result of his dedication to the fraternity, he was honored by Sigma Chi by being named a member of its Order of Constantine, which is the highest award a member of the fraternity can receive.
In 1997, Craig and his family moved to Kennett, Mo., where he began working at a new cotton gin owned by his wife’s parents. He has served as manager of that company since it first opened, and in recent years he has served as president of the Missouri Cotton Ginners Association.
Robert and his wife, Beth, are the parents of two sons, Stephen Craig, who is married to Dr. Danielle Craig, and Dalton Craig. The Craig family have been members of the United Methodist churches in both Newport and Kennett.
John G. Pennington
John G. Pennington graduated from NHS in 1969. He was class secretary and voted “Wittiest” in Who’s Who. He is a proud All-Conference member of the 1968 Greyhound undefeated football team and was honored to play in the last Thanksgiving Day game against Newport’s biggest rival, the Batesville Pioneers, in 1968.
After graduation, he enrolled at Arkansas State University and in his sophomore year was elected president of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, the youngest in the chapter’s history. He attended college in Madrid, Spain one semester in 1972 and graduated from ASU in 1973.
Pennington joined Houston Natural Gas in August 1974 and moved to Houston, Texas. A year later, he and his wife Sue moved to Ft. Stockton, Texas then relocated to Midland, Texas. Two years later they moved back to Newport where John was the office manager at Miller-Newell Engineers.
In February 1980, Pennington joined the Brown Jordan Company as assistant credit manager. Ten months later, he was promoted to regional sales manager and moved to Suffolk, Virginia after being promoted to company director. One year later, John became vice president and was responsible for closing the Virginia facility and relocating employees back to Newport. His goal was to consolidate all company facilities to Newport. He then left Brown Jordan and founded The Pennington Group, a manufacturer of patio furniture. Several years later, he began a new career in the automobile industry as a salesman and TV/radio spokesman, where he is today.
Pennington served 13 years on the Newport City Council, the Newport Levee Commission and several years as chairman of the Newport School District Charitable Foundation. He and long-time friend, Mike Brand, reestablished the NHS Booster Club and founded the Jackson County Bass Club. He was chosen as the Ambassador of the Year by the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce in 2011.
John and wife, Sue, reside in Newport and have two grown children, daughter Lindsay Tabor and son John Ward Pennington. They have also had the privilege of loving four grandchildren.
The Hall of Fame was created to recognize and honor Newport alumni who have made exceptional contributions in their chosen field while exhibiting outstanding leadership, character, and service to his/her community.
Tickets for the event are on sale now at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St., in Newport, and are $30 per person. Checks can be made payable to the NSD Charitable Foundation. For more info, call 870-523-3618 or email newport foundation@yahoo.com.
