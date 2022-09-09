The Newport School District has started an Adult Education program on the high school campus.
There is a tab on the school district’s website at https://www.newportschools.org.
The school district sent out a survey to help identify areas of interest and possible partners for the program with classes such as finance and painting. The hope is that one or two fun, helpful, and creative classes will be offered each week.
Newport High School also hopes to partner with Arkansas State University-Newport to offer night classes for certifications in various areas.
Anyone interested in teaching a class, attending a class, or checking out what is offered, is encouraged to go to the website and click on Adult Ed Survey to get started.
