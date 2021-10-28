NHS introduces Men of Character program

Newport High School has developed a new character-building program.
The program is titled MOC4, which will focus on the young men in the high school. “I believe one of the strongest attributes of a man is his character,” said program leader Dean of Students Ben Reynolds. “The mission of the program is to promote love, respect and serve others. The Vision is to mold the young men into Men of Character that will lead this community in the future.”
The group meets every three weeks. The meeting has a guest from the community who speaks to the young men about character. “We have good men in our community that have great wisdom,” Reynolds said. “I want these young men to know who they are, and what it takes to be successful.”
The guest speaks between five and 10 minutes. “I want them to develop a relationship with the men of Newport because one day these young men will be our leaders in the place of the person speaking,” said Reynolds.
MOC4 stands for Men of Character and the 4 represents the four areas of focus each nine weeks. The first area is character. “I question the young men on who is molding their character,” states Reynolds. “Each represents whoever is molding his character.” Topics of emphasis include integrity (self-discipline and pride in oneself), morals and values (be kind), and trust (being responsible and time management).
The second area is relationships. How a person treats others including women, serving others, and showing respect are all part of relationships.
The responsibility of a man is the third area. “A man within the family has a responsibility to be a spiritual leader, provide for his family, and serve the community,” states Reynolds. “These areas require a man to be humble, learn financial responsibility, and grow in the community.”
The final and fourth area focuses on the young man’s legacy. How will he be remembered? What will he leave behind in the areas of love, work ethic and children?
Together with the character-building, the MOC 4 program has a mentorship program. The program pairs some of the junior and senior members up with boys in the sixth and seventh grades. Those upper classmen serve as their “big brother” at school. The focus of the big brother is to lead the younger boys in a positive path emphasizing the importance of good conduct, good grades, being on time and respecting everyone.
“In addition to being a constant positive in his life,” explains Reynolds, “the older guys check on their little brother at least twice a week or more and encourage him to be the best he can be for that day.”
