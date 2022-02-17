Newport High School senior Bentley Bennett recently scored a perfect 36 on her ACT exam.
The ACT, American College Testing exam, is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. The ACT consists of tests in English, math, reading and science, each scored on a scale of one to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
“Bentley is a good student and has always taken her responsibilities at school very seriously,” said Jon Bradley, Newport High School principal. “She is very dependable and will be successful in anything she chooses to do in the future. We are extremely proud of her for her accomplishments.”
According to Wikipedia, out of 1,295,349 students who completed the ACT in 2021, only 0.3130 percent achieved a perfect score.
“I had taken the test before but I had really studied this time, especially with my boyfriend, who also made a 36.” Bennett’s boyfriend is a student at Valley View High School.
“Bentley is one of the hardest workers in school,” said Ronnie Kay Erwin, district director of special programs. “She takes her studies seriously and gives 110 percent in whatever she does. We are so proud of.”
In addition to the perfect ACT score, Bennett has also been nominated as an Arkansas Academic All-Star and is currently ranked first in her class.
“Character is the result of two things: mental attitude and the way we spend our time,” said Newport High School Counselor Lori White. “I think that Elbert Hubbard could have been speaking about Bentley when he spoke these words. She has outstanding character and the determination to succeed.”
Bennett is the daughter of Gary Bennett and Dana Howard Beard and is the granddaughter of Mary Howard and Donna Bennett and the late Danny Howard and the late Gary N. Bennett. Her future plans include attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to study psychology, and from there she hopes to attend graduate school to become a mental health therapist.
