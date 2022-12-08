During a special meeting Nov. 29, the Newport School Board unanimously approved a resolution to set the school board election date for the spring of 2023 for a representative from Zone 5 of the Newport School District. The election will be held on May 9.
The board also unanimously approved a disclosure form for employees with family members who do work for the school district. The form was for Mrs. Ambra McDougal, whose husband does work for the school at times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.