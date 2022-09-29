The Newport School Board met last week to approve its budget for the 2022-2023 school year and take care of other financial items.
The board accepted a bid of $26,500 from Sign-Tech of Paragould to replace the school district’s marquee sign in front of the administration office. Designs also were submitted for consideration from Jonesboro Sign Co., at a cost of $12,821, from Cupples Sign Co., of Paragould, at a cost of $17,804.30, and from Canedy Sign Co., based in Southeast Missouri, at a cost of $25,688.25.
The board also approved a proposal to purchase nine audio units from Piraino Consulting for students with hearing issues at the high school. The cost of the units total $13,196.93.
In other business, the board approved a change in the reimbursement procedure for the district, to a per diem rate of $50 per day for a full day, and $25 for anything less than a full day. According to school board minutes, this would not include parking, which would still be reimbursable with a receipt. However, this would not require keeping receipts for every meal. It also approved the purchase of a fire alarm system for the high school safe room at a cost of $8,224.54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.