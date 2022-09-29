The Newport School Board met last week to approve its budget for the 2022-2023 school year and take care of other financial items.

The board accepted a bid of $26,500 from Sign-Tech of Paragould to replace the school district’s marquee sign in front of the administration office. Designs also were submitted for consideration from Jonesboro Sign Co., at a cost of $12,821, from Cupples Sign Co., of Paragould, at a cost of $17,804.30, and from Canedy Sign Co., based in Southeast Missouri, at a cost of $25,688.25.

