The Newport School District is considering relocating its maintenance office from the Ag building and shop to another location.

According to minutes from the Nov. 15 board meeting, Newport Schools Superintendent Jon Bradley told the board that the current location of the office is needed for future programs and classes. The board approved Bradley’s request to find out the cost for relocating the office with the school district’s maintenance crew doing the majority of the required work.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.