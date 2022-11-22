The Newport School District is considering relocating its maintenance office from the Ag building and shop to another location.
According to minutes from the Nov. 15 board meeting, Newport Schools Superintendent Jon Bradley told the board that the current location of the office is needed for future programs and classes. The board approved Bradley’s request to find out the cost for relocating the office with the school district’s maintenance crew doing the majority of the required work.
During the superintendent’s report, Bradley said HVAC projects had started with one having reached completion. The unit at the field house that serves the classrooms in the back has been replaced. And initial figures from the school district’s construction management group show that the estimated cost for the proposed cafeteria project are a little over $2.9 million. Bradley said $800,000 of that amount is for kitchen equipment, but he thought that amount would be lower through the district’s relationship with Aramark, a company that provides food services and supplies. The district is hoping to bring the cost down to its original estimate of between $2.5 million and $2.7 million.
Newport School Board members Heath George and Todd Norris were recognized during Thursday’s school board meeting for receiving their Certificate of Boardsmanship from the Arkansas School Boards Association for completing 25 hours of training for board members who were elected after January 2018.
The board also corrected a clerical error to reflect that the school district had hired Amanda Lassiter as an instructional assistant at the elementary school rather than Savannah Lassiter.
