Newport School Board members were selected as a legislative liaison and as a voting delegate to the upcoming Arkansas School Board conference during a special meeting held Nov. 8.
The board selected Donnie Washam as the voting delegate to represent the Newport School Board at the conference on Dec. 7.
Todd Norris was selected as the legislative liaison to receive weekly legislative updates from the state during the legislative session.
Board members also approved a personnel change in moving LaChasity Gordan from the position of personal care instructional assistant to the position of preschool instructional assistant at Newport Elementary School.
The board also approved employment of Savannah Lassiter as an instructional assistant at the elementary school to begin on Nov. 28.
