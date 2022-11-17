Newport School Board members were selected as a legislative liaison and as a voting delegate to the upcoming Arkansas School Board conference during a special meeting held Nov. 8.

The board selected Donnie Washam as the voting delegate to represent the Newport School Board at the conference on Dec. 7.

