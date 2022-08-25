The Newport School District held its regularly scheduled board meeting Aug. 16, and a special meeting on Aug. 22.

Newport Schools Superintendent Jon Bradley announced that the district is receiving a $450,000 grant awarded from the Arkansas Out of School Network for after-school programs at the high school. This is $150,000 for the next three years. Bradley recognized and thanked Amanda Brogdon and Grover Welch for their work in applying for the grant, according to meeting minutes.

