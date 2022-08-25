The Newport School District held its regularly scheduled board meeting Aug. 16, and a special meeting on Aug. 22.
Newport Schools Superintendent Jon Bradley announced that the district is receiving a $450,000 grant awarded from the Arkansas Out of School Network for after-school programs at the high school. This is $150,000 for the next three years. Bradley recognized and thanked Amanda Brogdon and Grover Welch for their work in applying for the grant, according to meeting minutes.
The board unanimously approved a proposal to lease a school radio system that will allow administration and administrative offices to be in contact with drivers at any location. The two-year contract cost is $39,168.
The board also approved a bid of $32,213 from Jonesboro Roofing Company to make repairs to the field house.
The school district will donate old cafeteria tables to IMAD for its after-school program.
The following personnel items were approved:
Resignation
Brandy Fick, transportation director
Employment
Harriet Clark, full-time substitute at Newport Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year.
Ricky Morales as Transportation Director / Instructor for the 2022-2023 school year.
Matthew White as a substitute bus driver for the 2022-2023 school year.
Title Change
Recruiting Coordinator for Rashad Billingsley for the 2022-2023 school year.
Transfers
Mandy Smith from first grade teacher to seventh and eighth grade reading interventionist on the high school campus for the 2022-2023 school year.
Lisa May from interventionist at Newport Elementary to first grade teacher.
