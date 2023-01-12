The Newport School District will seek bids on relocating its maintenance office from the Agri Building and Shop.
The Newport School Board approved a motion to begin the bidding process during its meeting in December.
Estimates of the cost range from $135,000-$150,000. The school district needs the extra classroom and shop space in the Agri Building for future programs.
The board also approved two contract disclosures of employees who have family members that do business with the school district.
One disclosure regarded Samantha Jimerson, who subs for the school and also has a T-Shirt business that the school uses at times. Josh Austin, whose wife has 2 Chicks Nursery, was the other disclosure.
The board acted on the following personnel changes:
Amended the bus contract for Kenyon Miller. The board minutes state that on Dec. 5, Mr. Miller had students added to his route, which caused the route to go from three hours to four hours. His contract was amended and prorated for the rest of the year to show the new pay rate.
Approved the recommendation that Harriet Clark be moved from full-time substitute to the Instructional Aide position in the self-contained classroom. Ms. Clark recently passed her parapro exam and is certified to be an IA.
Approved the resignation of Stephanie Ford, high school business teacher.
