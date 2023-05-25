A Missouri man was killed and one other person was injured last week in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 367 in Jackson County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Nathan A. Spears, 34, of Piedmont, Mo. died in the crash, which happened around 8:40 p.m. May 17 on Highway 367 at Lighthouse Drive in the Diaz area.
ASP said in a preliminary fatality report that Spears was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Highway 367 when the crash happened.
The Tahoe crossed the centerline and northbound lane, then left the roadway into a ditch and overturned several times, ASP said. From there, the vehicle came to rest in a nearby roadside ditch.
A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a hospital in Batesville for treatment. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.