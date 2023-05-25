A Missouri man was killed and one other person was injured last week in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 367 in Jackson County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Nathan A. Spears, 34, of Piedmont, Mo. died in the crash, which happened around 8:40 p.m. May 17 on Highway 367 at Lighthouse Drive in the Diaz area.

