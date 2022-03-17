Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon on Tuesday, March 1, at the Benton Event Center.
The 19th annual awards ceremony honored an outstanding law enforcement official from each of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
Jackson County’s honoree is Sergeant Corrina Owens with the Arkansas Department of Corrections McPherson Unit.
“Our officers are often the unsung heroes of law enforcement, so I am so proud this officer was recognized for her commitment to public safety,” Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said. “Owens serves our State every day by exhibiting her loyalty, professionalism and commitment to our mission of being a resource for Arkansas families. We truly appreciate her hard work and dedication.”
