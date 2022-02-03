Pafford Medical Services began serving as the Saline County, 9-1-1 ambulance services provider on Feb. 1, after prevailing in a competitive procurement process held last year.
An interlocal agreement secures Pafford’s countywide contract for advanced life support (ALS) 9-1-1-response, treatment and transport. The company will operate eight ambulances daily with six of those ambulances scheduled to provide 24-hour coverage. The ambulances will respond from five ambulance stations that have been strategically located for optimal response time reliability.
Pafford Medical Services will be dispatched by the consolidated Saline Emergency Communications Center. The company will also be working in partnership with all paid and volunteer first responder fire departments in the county. Pafford Medical Services also offers the system two new supervisor response vehicles. The company also brings a fully stocked disaster supply trailer for use in the event of a mass casualty incident in the county.
Says, Chief Operations Officer, Clay Hobbs: “We are so pleased to have been chosen to serve such a thriving and formidable Arkansas County. We look forward to offering Saline County’s 120,000 residents and its visitors professional, on-time and compassionate emergency ambulance response and transport.”
Pafford Medical Services, a 55-year-old family-owned Arkansas company was recently awarded EMS Career Service of the Year by the National Association of EMTs for 2021. The company’s new state-of-the-art communications center has also achieved ACE accreditation in January 2022 from the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch. Pafford Medical Services offers ALS ambulance services in 85+ communities in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. The company also offers air ambulance services, critical care transports and non-urgent inter-facility ambulance transports.
