The city of Newport reports that a Municipal League Property Insurance adjuster has surveyed the damage sustained at George Kell Park during high winds and a possible tornado in December, and will be getting back with Newport Mayor David Stewart.
On Dec. 10, the weather caused extensive damage at the park. Ballpark lights were damaged, shingles were blown off the concession stand building, the tops of the dugouts were blown off, large trees were uprooted, and fences and the batting cage were destroyed.
Also in January, the city council approved relocation of a monument from the National Guard Armory to Front Street Veterans Park. The monument lists the names of National Guard members who served in Iraq and Egypt.
