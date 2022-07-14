A plan to seek a grant to do park improvements in Newport was approved by council members Monday evening.
Council members agreed to the plan to allow Mayor David Stewart to seek an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Tourism and Recreation.
While no specific amounts were discussed, officials plan to do work at Hines and Normandy Parks.
Council members approved an ordinance authorizing a contract with Newport Construction Company to do repairs on a concrete ditch near Galeria Drive.
The ordinance waives competitive bidding for the work on the ditch, about 220 feet north of Galeria Drive.
The work is expected to cost $46,800.
Council members also approved an ordinance to borrow money to buy a 2023 Freightliner Knuckleboom truck. The ordinance allows the city to borrow $170,931.20, at 3.25 percent for the next 48 months from Merchants and Planters Bank for the purchase.
Council members approved an ordinance allowing the city to do business with Grady’s Auctions & Realty. The business is owned by Kenneth Grady Sr., who is the mosquito control supervisor with the Newport Mosquito Department.
Council members approved an ordinance to rezone nearly 20 acres of land from A-2 to C-2 at Pecan and Daugherty Streets.
Council members also took no action on the dog pound issue. Officials said discussion was put off due to Mayor Stewart not being at the meeting due to sickness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.