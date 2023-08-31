I appreciate it when law enforcement focuses on certain awareness programs to prevent dangerous situations for motorists.

There’s the seat belt violation crackdown they call “Click It or Ticket,” and when they focus on catching drunks driving around it’s called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Also there’s the “Speeding Slows You Down” campaign, and if there’s flooding they tell us not to drive through water. “Turn Around Don’t Drown!”

