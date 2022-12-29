Patricia Barnes Bowman of the Remmel Community, Newport, Arkansas, passed from this life on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the age of 80. She was born February 23, 1942 in Leachville, Arkansas to Claude Lynn and Teria Lee Barnes.

Mrs. Bowman graduated from Harding University in 1964. She was an elementary school teacher in various states over the next 30 years. She was active in Associated Women for Harding, and served as president of the Newport chapter. She was a Christian and a member of the church at Remmel Community.

