Pearce receives Sully Award

One of the great things about sports is having the opportunity to listen to the game on the radio, to hear the announcer provide the picture for you, if you cannot be there in the stands.
The play-by-play announcer for the Newport Greyhounds was recently honored for his work in providing that picture to people in the area.
Kevin Pearce received the 2022 Sully Award from the Little Rock Touchdown Club for his work behind the microphone. The award was named after KATV Sports Director Steve Sullivan and honors the top broadcasting call in high school and college games this year.
Pearce said while he received the award, there are others responsible for it as well.
“It is such an honor to be recognized for this award. I know my name is the one on it, but it is not just me that earned it. I have a great broadcasting team alongside me. It consists of Bryan Underwood and Ricky Morales. These guys work tirelessly to prepare each week and they have multiple responsibilities in the game while also providing the commentary. I do not know how they do it all. My team makes me a better play-by-play guy and I am grateful for them,” Pearce said.
Pearce said each of them work hard each week to help listeners learn more and have fun as well as providing information about the game.
“Our goal is to bring our audience the most professional radio broadcast we can, and I believe we are able to accomplish this. I love my community and I hope I can play a small part in their happiness on Friday nights during football season. Having the opportunity to call Newport football on the radio for my alma mater, for the town and the people I love has been a dream come true for me. So, getting recognized for this award has made it that more special, especially being selected by an NFL play-by-play professional! (Bob Socci – New England Patriots) This award is a direct reflection on our community and to all the Newport Greyhounds past and present. I dedicate this to them,” Pearce said.
In addition to the Sully Award, several other awards were presented at the Jan. 13 event in Little Rock.
