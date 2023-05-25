In the 1870s, in spite of the pain of Reconstruction, a Renaissance began to occur for Arkansas as some of the most important colleges in the state were born. Part of this flowering of knowledge was the creation of Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

The college’s story began in the Midwest with John Morgan Walden, a man of great morality and passion for a variety of social causes. He worked as a writer and editor in Illinois in the early 1850s. After his newspaper failed, he moved back to his native Ohio.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He is the proud father of six children. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@

southark.edu.