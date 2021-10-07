Platt signs with Central Baptist College

David Platt will play baseball this spring for the Tuckerman Bulldogs for the last time as he enters his senior year, but as his career with the Bulldogs comes to a close a new beginning will soon follow.
David just recently signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball at Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas. The 6’ 1 lefty is a four year player for the baseball team and during his career at Tuckerman he has been a part of two conference champion teams and one district tournament champion teams.
David first saw action as a freshman pitching in relief and starting two games. He then jumped into the pitching rotation as a sophomore and saw one start before the season came to a close due to COVID-19. As a junior David compiled a 5-1 mound record with two saves.
Coach Roberts said: “David has been a huge part of our success over the last few years. He has given us some great innings when we needed him and now heading into his senior year I look for him to anchor this season’s pitching staff. David has worked very hard and deserves the chance to go play after high school. I think CBC has been on his radar for awhile and I am glad he got the offer to go play. It’s great to see a kid develop over the years in your program that has a goal to play at the next level, and then get the opportunity and take advantage of it.”
David’s career stats:
Freshman (2 games) Batting 1-2; 3 RBI, Pitching 1-0
Sophomore (3 games) 1-8; Pitching 1-0, 7 innings, 10 K’s
Junior (25 games) 14-58, 32 walks, 10 RBI; Pitching 5-1, 2-0 with 2 saves and 0.00 ERA in conference play, 29 innings, 44 K’s, 3.14 ERA overall
Career on the mound: 7-1, 2 saves
The Platt family is no stranger to the college sports scene. David Platt is the son of David and Cathy Platt of Tuckerman. His sister Katelyn Platt also played college softball at Lyon college in Batesville. David stated: “Signing with CBC is a dream come true. You know, as a kid you always thought about what it would be like to play at the next level after high school. It’s something I’ve always talked about ever since I started playing. After getting to visit with Coach Brister and Coach Guyton I knew CBC was the place I wanted to be. When I sat down this summer with Coach Lee, he laid out their plans for me, and just hearing about his passion for this team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”
He said that aside from signing with CBC, he is looking forward to a great senior season with Coach Roberts, Coach McMinn, and the guys.
“Without them I wouldn’t be in the position I am today! I can’t wait to for baseball season to roll around, it’s gonna be a great year! Go Bulldogs and Go Mustangs!!!”
