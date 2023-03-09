The city of Newport will be working this year to do renovations to a pair of playgrounds.
Council members this week also approved amending the city’s 2022 budget.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
The city of Newport will be working this year to do renovations to a pair of playgrounds.
Council members this week also approved amending the city’s 2022 budget.
Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said he spoke about the playground work at the State of the City address Monday evening during the Newport City Council meeting.
The main focus this year will involve upgrading playground equipment at Hines Park and Normandy Park.
The State of the City address, according to state law, provides mayors an opportunity to provide information on goals for the new year.
Council members also voted to amend the city’s 2022 budget, accepted the resignation of Cherry Steele from the Newport Advertising and Promotions Commission and approved financial statements for the month of February.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.