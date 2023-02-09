A person was killed and four others were injured early Sunday in a shooting outside a concert, according to Newport police.
Two people were being held by police this week in connection with the shooting but authorities had not officially released any names at press time.
Authorities responded to Clay Street around 2:35 a.m. Feb. 5 about the shooting outside the “Fredo Bang” concert. As officers arrived, they received a call from dispatch about multiple shooting victims at the Unity Health Emergency Room.
While at the hospital, police found out four people had been shot including one who later died, Tamarionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, according to a media release.
Officers also found out during the investigation that another person had been struck by gunfire.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are asking anyone, including witnesses, with video of the concert to contact Newport police at 870-523-2722.
