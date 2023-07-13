John Pope was the third territorial governor of Arkansas and a man who helped steer Arkansas out of its wilderness era. However, his outspokenness would spark many political fights within the new territory.

Pope was born in 1770 on his parents’ farm in northern Virginia, near the Maryland border. When the American Revolution erupted, his father, William Pope, served as a colonel for the colonial forces. As the war intensified, Col. Pope decided the area was no longer safe enough for his young family. In 1779, together with several other settlers, the Popes struck out westward into Kentucky. Kentucky at that time was sparsely populated, and the war would not spare the region as local Native American tribes allied with the British and periodically attacked American settlers.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Email kbridges@southark.edu.

