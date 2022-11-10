PRC honored Beth Ann Jones with a Healthcare Leadership Award during their annual award event, which took place at the PRC Healthcare Experience Summit on Sept. 28.
PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space, received over 100 nominations across multiple categories for the Healthcare Leadership awards. Award recipients submitted case studies during Q2 and Q3 2022 to be eligible.
The Healthcare Leadership Awards recognize healthcare professionals and PRC partner organizations who exemplify PRC’s core values and dedication to healthcare excellence, with award categories spanning the entirety of PRC’s service lines.
“We’re excited to name this year’s recipients of the Healthcare Leadership Awards as a way to shine a well-deserved light on the continued dedication of our excellent organizational partners,” said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., PRC’s President and CEO. “Unity Health Newport, Beth Ann Jones, and fellow award winners represent the model of excellence from which PRC was founded, so we’re proud to name them among the best healthcare has to offer.”
Healthcare Leadership Award categories include: Impact; Excellence; Healthcare Experience; Consumer & Brand; Health Equity; Health System Loyalty; Innovation; Outstanding Culture; Patient Experience; Patient Safety; and Physician Partnership.
