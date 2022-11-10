PRC honored Beth Ann Jones with a Healthcare Leadership Award during their annual award event, which took place at the PRC Healthcare Experience Summit on Sept. 28.

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space, received over 100 nominations across multiple categories for the Healthcare Leadership awards. Award recipients submitted case studies during Q2 and Q3 2022 to be eligible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.