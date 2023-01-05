Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have spiked about 27 cents per gallon since last week to $2.92.
The national average price of gasoline per gallon has risen to $3.26 per gallon as of Wednesday according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
The late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily, AAA reports. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall gas demand.
“The cost of gas will likely rise a bit more before this surge stalls due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But 2022 will go down as a record year with a national annual average of $3.96. According to fuel expert Tom Kloza of OPIS, that’s 40 to 50 cents more than the previous peak years of 2011 through 2014.”
The national average price of diesel went down a little last week to $4.67 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com.
“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $3.33 to $76.93 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $3.81 to $82.10 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 12 cents to $2.36 a gallon.
Here were the average gas prices per gallon in Northeast Arkansas counties on Wednesday morning according to AAA:
Greene, $2.85; Poinsett, $2.87; Craighead, Lawrence and Randolph, $2.88; Cross, $2.90; Mississippi, $2.92; Clay and Crittenden, $2.93; Jackson, $2.96.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
