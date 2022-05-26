U.S. Sen. John Boozman won the Republican primary in Arkansas Tuesday, fending off efforts by challengers on the right after relying heavily on his endorsement from Donald Trump and the state’s top GOP figures.
Boozman defeated three rivals in the primary.
Natalie James, a real estate agent from Little Rock, won the Democratic primary for the right to challenge Boozman in the fall.
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford also secured the Republican nomination for reelection Tuesday night. He will face challengers Monte Hodges, the Democratic nominee, and Roger B. Daugherty, an independent, in November.
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor after a campaign where she focused primarily on national issues and criticizing President Joe Biden.
Sanders defeated former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn.
Nuclear engineer and ordained minister Chris Jones took an early lead among the five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for governor Tuesday and was declared winner of the primary.
Jones and Sanders will face Libertarian nominee Ricky Lee Harrington in the November election.
Here are the unofficial Jackson County primary and nonpartisan election results for contested races from Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Total voter turnout in the county was 33.67 percent:
Republican primary
U.S. Senate
Heath Loftis – 72
Jake Bequette – 380
Jan Morgan – 399
John Boozman – 1,428 (Statewide Boozman held a 58.04 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
Congress District 1
Rick Crawford – 1,857 (Districtwide Crawford held a 74.61 percent lead with 96.77 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
Brandt Smith – 227
Jody Shackelford – 152
Attorney General
Leon Jones, Jr. – 320
Tim Griffin – 1,929 (Statewide Griffin held an 85.39 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
Governor
Francis “Doc” Washburn – 287
Sarah Huckabee Sanders – 2,033 (Statewide Sanders held an 83.16 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
Lieutenant Governor
Jason Rapert – 295
Chris Bequette – 118
Doyle Webb – 95
Leslie Rutledge – 1,432 (Statewide Rutledge held a 54.03 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
Joseph Wood – 152
Greg Bledsoe – 164
Secretary of State
Eddie Joe Williams – 585
John Thurston – 1,568 (Statewide Thurston held a 72.11 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
State Treasurer
Mathew W. Pitsch – 348
Mark Lowery – 1,813 (Statewide Lowery held a 74.79 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
State Representative District 39
Jackson County total
Robert Griffin – 616
Craig Christiansen – 430
Wayne Long – 570
Districtwide total (with 100 percent of precincts reporting)
Robert Griffin – 1,656 (39.66 percent)
Craig Christiansen – 1,183 (28.34 percent)
Wayne Long – 1,336 (32 percent)
State Representative District 61
Jackson County total
Josh Rieves – 28
Jeremiah Moore – 67
David Hillman – 126
Districtwide total (with 100 percent of precincts reporting)
Josh Rieves – 537 (12.7 percent)
Jeremiah Moore – 2,420 (57.41 percent)
David Hillman – 1,258 (29.85 percent)
Justice of the Peace District 3
Diana Taylor – 128
David R. Howard – 156
Justice of the Peace District 6
Mark Harmon – 200
Greg Anselmi – 73
Jackson County Sheriff
Russell Brinsfield – 1,460
Ricky Morales – 898
Newport Alderman Ward 4, Position 2
Andy May – 265
Amanda E. Reynolds – 132
Tuckerman Mayor
Rick Womack – 211
Larry Holloway – 26
David Benson – 108
Tuckerman Alderman Ward 2, Position 1
Steven Finney – 206
David Hargrave – 131
Tuckerman Alderman Ward 2, Position 2
Zack Graham – 211
Tim Jones – 127
Democratic primary
U.S. Senate
Jack E. Foster – 58
Dan Whitfield – 80
Natalie James – 125 (Statewide James held a 54.12 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
Governor
Anthony “Tony” Bland – 56
Chris Jones – 127 (Statewide Jones held a 70.68 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
James “Rus” Russell, III – 33
Jay Martin – 25
Supha Xayprasith-Mays – 17
Secretary of State
Anna Beth Gorman – 153 (Statewide Gorman held a 58.59 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
Josh Price – 98
Nonpartisan election
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2
Robin Wynne – 1,244 (Wynne held a 49.56 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
David Sterling – 571
Chris Carnahan – 607
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 6
Karen Baker – 1,788 (Baker held a 64 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)
Gunner DeLay – 603
Prosecuting Attorney District 3
Jackson County total
Devon Holder – 626
John Pettie – 1,962
Districtwide total
Devon Holder – 6,233 (51.15 percent)
John Pettie – 5,953 (48.85 percent)
School District Board of Directors Jackson County
Keith Scoggins – 50
Summer Terry – 43
Sandra Provence – 69
Newport School District 37.0 Mill School Tax
For – 746
Against – 737
Jackson County School District 36.0 Mill School Tax
For – 484
Against – 346
Bradford School District 37.0 Mill School Tax
For – 122
Against – 134
