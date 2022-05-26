U.S. Sen. John Boozman won the Republican primary in Arkansas Tuesday, fending off efforts by challengers on the right after relying heavily on his endorsement from Donald Trump and the state’s top GOP figures.

Boozman defeated three rivals in the primary.

Natalie James, a real estate agent from Little Rock, won the Democratic primary for the right to challenge Boozman in the fall.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford also secured the Republican nomination for reelection Tuesday night. He will face challengers Monte Hodges, the Democratic nominee, and Roger B. Daugherty, an independent, in November.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor after a campaign where she focused primarily on national issues and criticizing President Joe Biden.

Sanders defeated former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn.

Nuclear engineer and ordained minister Chris Jones took an early lead among the five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for governor Tuesday and was declared winner of the primary.

Jones and Sanders will face Libertarian nominee Ricky Lee Harrington in the November election.

Here are the unofficial Jackson County primary and nonpartisan election results for contested races from Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Total voter turnout in the county was 33.67 percent:

Republican primary

U.S. Senate

Heath Loftis – 72

Jake Bequette – 380

Jan Morgan – 399

John Boozman – 1,428 (Statewide Boozman held a 58.04 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

Congress District 1

Rick Crawford – 1,857 (Districtwide Crawford held a 74.61 percent lead with 96.77 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

Brandt Smith – 227

Jody Shackelford – 152

Attorney General

Leon Jones, Jr. – 320

Tim Griffin – 1,929 (Statewide Griffin held an 85.39 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

Governor

Francis “Doc” Washburn – 287

Sarah Huckabee Sanders – 2,033 (Statewide Sanders held an 83.16 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

Lieutenant Governor

Jason Rapert – 295

Chris Bequette – 118

Doyle Webb – 95

Leslie Rutledge – 1,432 (Statewide Rutledge held a 54.03 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

Joseph Wood – 152

Greg Bledsoe – 164

Secretary of State

Eddie Joe Williams – 585

John Thurston – 1,568 (Statewide Thurston held a 72.11 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

State Treasurer

Mathew W. Pitsch – 348

Mark Lowery – 1,813 (Statewide Lowery held a 74.79 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

State Representative District 39

Jackson County total

Robert Griffin – 616

Craig Christiansen – 430

Wayne Long – 570

Districtwide total (with 100 percent of precincts reporting)

Robert Griffin – 1,656 (39.66 percent)

Craig Christiansen – 1,183 (28.34 percent)

Wayne Long – 1,336 (32 percent)

State Representative District 61

Jackson County total

Josh Rieves – 28

Jeremiah Moore – 67

David Hillman – 126

Districtwide total (with 100 percent of precincts reporting)

Josh Rieves – 537 (12.7 percent)

Jeremiah Moore – 2,420 (57.41 percent)

David Hillman – 1,258 (29.85 percent)

Justice of the Peace District 3

Diana Taylor – 128

David R. Howard – 156

Justice of the Peace District 6

Mark Harmon – 200

Greg Anselmi – 73

Jackson County Sheriff

Russell Brinsfield – 1,460

Ricky Morales – 898

Newport Alderman Ward 4, Position 2

Andy May – 265

Amanda E. Reynolds – 132

Tuckerman Mayor

Rick Womack – 211

Larry Holloway – 26

David Benson – 108

Tuckerman Alderman Ward 2, Position 1

Steven Finney – 206

David Hargrave – 131

Tuckerman Alderman Ward 2, Position 2

Zack Graham – 211

Tim Jones – 127

Democratic primary

U.S. Senate

Jack E. Foster – 58

Dan Whitfield – 80

Natalie James – 125 (Statewide James held a 54.12 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

Governor

Anthony “Tony” Bland – 56

Chris Jones – 127 (Statewide Jones held a 70.68 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

James “Rus” Russell, III – 33

Jay Martin – 25

Supha Xayprasith-Mays – 17

Secretary of State

Anna Beth Gorman – 153 (Statewide Gorman held a 58.59 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

Josh Price – 98

Nonpartisan election

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2

Robin Wynne – 1,244 (Wynne held a 49.56 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

David Sterling – 571

Chris Carnahan – 607

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 6

Karen Baker – 1,788 (Baker held a 64 percent lead with 96 percent of precincts reporting at press time)

Gunner DeLay – 603

Prosecuting Attorney District 3

Jackson County total

Devon Holder – 626

John Pettie – 1,962

Districtwide total

Devon Holder – 6,233 (51.15 percent)

John Pettie – 5,953 (48.85 percent)

School District Board of Directors Jackson County

Keith Scoggins – 50

Summer Terry – 43

Sandra Provence – 69

Newport School District 37.0 Mill School Tax

For – 746

Against – 737

Jackson County School District 36.0 Mill School Tax

For – 484

Against – 346

Bradford School District 37.0 Mill School Tax

For – 122

Against – 134

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

