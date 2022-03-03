The Jackson County Courthouse has reported the 2022 filings for the May primary. Municipal and school board filings will be reported in next week’s edition of The Independent.
Three countywide races have developed for the May primary, including Jackson County Sheriff, Justice of the Peace District 3 and Justice of the Peace District 6.
Two Republican candidates have filed for Jackson County Sheriff. Ricky Morales of Newport will face Russell Brinsfield of Newport in the May primary.
