When Arkansas voters go to the polls on Nov. 8 they will determine the fate of four proposed amendments to the state Constitution.

Three of the measures were referred to the ballot by the legislature. Issue One would grant the legislature the power to call itself into session. Issue Two would require a 60 percent majority for approval of future amendments and initiatives. Issue Three would prohibit state and local governments from burdening a person’s practice of religion, unless there is a compelling reason.

