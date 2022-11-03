Average gasoline prices in Arkansas fell 7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a GasBuddy.com survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas.
The national average price of diesel declined $2.39 cents to $5.28 per gallon, and the national average price of gasoline fell 4.7 cents per gallon.
“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy on Monday. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”
Tepid domestic gas demand and waffling global oil prices are the main reasons for the dipping prices according to the American Automobile Association, although the organization claims much lower West Coast gas prices are playing a part as well.
“The recent period of tight oil inventory pushing prices higher on the West Coast is over as regional refineries completed needed maintenance,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a statement released Monday. “The average gas price in California, while still high compared to the rest of the country, is 85 cents cheaper than its peak in early October. This drop has taken pressure off the national average price.”
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.84 to $88.37 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.84 to $94.65 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon.
Here were the average gas prices per gallon among Northeast Arkansas counties on Wednesday according to AAA: Greene, $3.09; Craighead, $3.17; Lawrence and Poinsett, $3.26; Randolph, $3.27; Crittenden, $3.29; Jackson, $3.33; Cross, $3.34; Clay and Mississippi, $3.35.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.