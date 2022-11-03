Average gasoline prices in Arkansas fell 7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a GasBuddy.com survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas.

The national average price of diesel declined $2.39 cents to $5.28 per gallon, and the national average price of gasoline fell 4.7 cents per gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.