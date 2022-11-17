The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season on the blood supply. There is no waiting period to donate blood after receiving a flu shot.
Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Learn more about flu safety and prevention at redcross.org/flusafety.
All who give through Nov. 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
Those who give over the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 23-27, will get a Red Cross knit beanie, while supplies last.
Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities in Northeast Arkansas:
Nov. 22, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road in Paragould
Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Highway 367 N. in Newport
Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church in Jonesboro
Nov. 29, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, 5421 U.S. 62, Pocahontas
Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., CrossRidge Community Hospital, 310 S. Falls Blvd. in Wynne
