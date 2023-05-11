Regional airport idea continues to receive feedback, interest

Garver Engineering official John Rostas (left) speaks with East Arkansas Planning and Development District Director of Economic and Community Development Jeff Morris last Thursday in Newport. A meeting was held to discuss the feasibility of a regional airport in Northeast Arkansas.

 Michael Wilkey / Paxton News Bureau

The possibility of a regional airport being built, or a current airport being expanded in Northeast Arkansas brought people last week to the Newport Economic Development Center.

The meeting was the latest in a series to discuss the idea. Officials have said the idea is a multi-layered issue that involves studies, possible site selection and review.

