The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce has kicked off the 2022 “Shop Til You Drop” holiday campaign at 26 participating locations in Newport.
By visiting local retailers, everyone 18 and older will be eligible to register for more than a dozen great prizes:
$1,000 Shopping Spree Grand Prize
Holiday Wreath Tree from 2 Chicks Florist & More Co.
Candle and Hand Towel from Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery
Milwaukee 28-Piece Ratchet and Socket Set from C&M Ag Depot
30-Ounce Yeti Cup from Churchman Building Center
Sunglasses from CustomEyes Vision Care
$75 Gift Certificate from Darling’s Fine Things
Half Gallon Tyler Wash from Darling Pharmacy
$50 Gift Certificate from Fathead Pizza
$50 Gift Certificate Toward Service from Harris Ford
Camo Accent Chair from Jones Home Furnishings
$50 Gift Card & Turtle Cake from Postmaster Spirits
$50 Gift Certificate Toward Service from Quick Lane
Two $25 Gift Cards from Rae’s Clothing Co.
Sandwich Platter & Dozen Cookies from Subway inside Walmart
To increase chances of winning, stop by all locations. Participating businesses include 2 Chicks Florist & More Co., Attention Medical Supply, B&C Tire, Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery, C&M Ag Depot, Charee’s Emporium, Churchman Building Center, CustomEyes Vision Care, Darling’s Fine Things, Darling Pharmacy, Eddie’s Auto Parts & Glass, Fathead Pizza, Gates Eye Care Center, George Kell Motors, George’s of Newport, Harris Ford, iCareRx Pharmacy, Jones Home Furnishings, Norman & Baker Pharmacy, Penny’s Place, Postmaster Spirits, Quick Lane, Rae’s Clothing Co., Red Tie Meat Shop, Scott Petroleum and Subway in Walmart.
Drawings will be held on Friday, Dec. 16. The $1,000 shopping spree must be spent in at least five of the participating locations. Participants must be 18 to enter.
