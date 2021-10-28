Eddie Jaku died this month. He was 101 years old, a Jewish community leader in Sydney, Australia, a best-selling author, for his memoir, “The Happiest Man on Earth,” and a Holocaust survivor.
Born Abraham “Adi” Jakubowiez in April 1920 in Leipzig, Germany, he was kicked out of school in 1933 because he was Jewish. According to his obituary from the Associated Press, he managed to finish high school anyway in 1938 in another city under a fake name, and he obtained a qualification in precision engineering, which kept him out of the Nazi gas chambers as the rest of his family was murdered. He had been used as slave labor.
“He was sent to and escaped from concentration camps including Buchenwald and Auschwitz, where his parents were gassed on arrival,” the obit reads. “He escaped from what he suspected was a death march as an Auschwitz prisoner as Allies approached. He spent months in hiding before U.S. troops found him near starved and sick with cholera and typhoid.”
After the war he married Flore, who survives him. They’ve been married for 75 years. She also is Jewish, but spent the war years in Paris pretending to be Christian so she wouldn’t be killed. They settled in Australia.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Jaku decided to make his life a testimony of how hope and love can triumph over despair and hate. “He will be sadly missed, especially by our Jewish community. He was an inspiration and a joy,” Morrison said.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, whose Jewish-Hungarian mother also survived the Holocaust and arrived in Australia in 1950 as a child, said: “Australia has lost a giant. He dedicated his life to educating others about the dangers of intolerance and the importance of hope.”
Also this month in Poland a memorial was dedicated in the city of Wojslawice, where some 60 Jews, including 20 children, were executed by Nazis behind an Orthodox church in October 1942.
Marian Lackowski is a retired police officer whose mother witnessed the executions. He helped make the memorial possible. An AP article reports that he collected testimony from eight witnesses “who tell horrible stories that the meadow flowed with blood, that a child cried out for a drink from this pile (of bodies), that even after being buried for a few days, there were arms and legs sticking out of this pile that were still moving. It was something terrible.”
One witness still living, 94-year-old Boleslaw Sitarz, was at the memorial. He said he saw the Jewish people being lined up and taken to the spot behind the church. “Screaming, shouting, lamenting did not help,” he said. After they were gunned down, he said, dogs came at night and scattered the bodies.
More than 50 mass grave sites have been commemorated in Poland, according to the AP article, and 70 have been secured with wooden markers so far. It is believed there are more to be found.
And in Southlake, Texas this month it was discovered that a Carroll Independent School District administrator advised teachers that if they are using a book on the Holocaust, to make sure they have another book with “opposing” perspectives.
The administrator was trying to explain a new Texas law set to take effect in December that requires teachers to include multiple perspectives when discussing controversial social events in history, according to a Fox4 KDFW news report on the matter, which also reports that the President of Alliance American Federations of Teachers, Rena Honea, calls the law vague, causing stress and confusion among districts.
“Unfortunately, this is a real effort to politicize our educational system,” she’s quoted as saying. “You are talking about a law that is put in place that calls for interpretation. And it doesn’t always have an opposing viewpoint, and they are creating that.”
An editorial from The Dallas Morning News points out that the administrator clearly misunderstood the law, which instructs teachers on how to discuss any “particular current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”
“That does not describe the Holocaust,” the editorial states, adding that still, many teachers are terrified about the climate in schools right now. “There should be no moral confusion in our schools about the evils of the Holocaust, of slavery, of white supremacy. But educators are overreacting to the new state law out of fear of getting in trouble, and our lawmakers should have never put them in this predicament. They must revise the law or repeal it.”
This week Black River Technical College is hosting its 15th Annual Holocaust Survivor Series with guest speaker Steven Fenves, a Holocaust survivor and volunteer with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
His second presentation is scheduled for today (Thursday, Oct. 28), at 6 p.m. To register go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3JLXQMS.
Born in 1931 in Yugoslavia, several of his family members were murdered by Nazis. He was in the Buchenwald Concentration Camp in Germany when it was liberated by American soldiers in April 1945.
It’s important that we keep the stories alive about the people who were killed in the Holocaust, and that we always remember there was nothing acceptable, or understandable, or defensible about it. To do otherwise prevents hope and love from triumphing over despair and hate.
