Arkansas has produced many gifted athletes for many different sports. Several Arkansans have become Hall of Fame players for Major League Baseball. Among these baseball greats was George Kell.

George Clyde Kell was born in 1922 in Swifton, a small community in Jackson County. He was the oldest of three sons of Clyde and Alma Kell. His father was a barber and played semi-pro baseball on various area teams. He grew up surrounded by baseball and showed amazing skill as a youngster.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Email kbridges@southark.edu.

