U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford is hosting his annual military service academy session on Monday, Nov. 29, at the Jacksonport State Park Visitor’s Center, at 111 Avenue in Newport.
This session is an opportunity for students, parents, principals, and guidance counselors to learn more about the educational opportunities available at the service academies.
Information booths with representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marines, the Arkansas State University ROTC college scholarship program, and the Arkansas Army National Guard will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
Representatives from each academy will present valuable information regarding their schools’ benefits, requirements, and guidelines for the admissions process.
Several of Representative Crawford’s former academy nominees and graduates will share their academy life experiences. The program will also cover the application process to request a required congressional nomination.
“One of the highlights of serving the people of the first district of Arkansas is being able to each year offer my nominations to the military service academies,” Crawford said in a prepared statement. “These nominees are some of the brightest and talented young adults in Arkansas. Their willingness to serve our country by choosing a career in the military makes me proud to be a part of this process.”
