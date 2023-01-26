With many national security issues being debated in Congress and nationwide, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) is expected to play a huge role in the policy debate after being named to a key committee this week.

Rep. Crawford was named Monday to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Crawford has served on the committee for some time.

