With many national security issues being debated in Congress and nationwide, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) is expected to play a huge role in the policy debate after being named to a key committee this week.
Rep. Crawford was named Monday to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Crawford has served on the committee for some time.
According to the committee’s website, the committee was created in 1977 and has oversight control over the nation’s intelligence community including the CIA, National Security Agency and military secrets.
Rep. Crawford said Tuesday he is looking forward to continuing his work on the committee, which often deals with its work in closed sessions and getting classified briefings.
“I’m honored to once again be named a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for the 118th Congress. I am eager to work to protect our national security against threats like China, Iran, and Russia, as well as conducting important oversight of the US Intelligence Community,” Rep. Crawford said.
Also selected Monday for the first time to serve on the committee was U.S. Rep. French Hill (R-Little Rock).
Rep. Hill, who also serves as vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said in a statement Tuesday that he was also looking forward to serving on the committee.
“I am honored to be named to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. In Congress, protecting Americans is our top priority and look forward to working in a bipartisan manner to provide critical oversight, transparency, and accountability of our intelligence community to ensure the security of our nation. I look forward to bringing my financial services and economic policy background to the Select Committee and the work ahead,” Rep. Hill said.
