Ritter Communications announced this week that it is expanding its RightFiber services to Newport.
The $2.6 million expansion project is a self-funded investment by Ritter Communications.
“Ritter Communications is excited to bring our industry-leading 100 percent fiber telecom services to the residents of Newport,” said Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse in a prepared statement. “Our offer of the highest quality services is a point of pride for us at Ritter Communications and we are eager to share it with our rural communities throughout the Mid-South to further bridge the digital divide.”
Construction on the Newport expansion project is projected to start this month. Other expansion projects are underway across Arkansas, many funded by grants awarded through the Arkansas Rural Connect program.
The telecommunications provider states that continued growth of its infrastructure gives more communities access to the RightFiber symmetrical one gigabit speed, offering the fastest, highest performing speed available. RightFiber is a new residential Fiber to the Home service by Ritter Communications, using future-proof 100 percent fiber technology to deliver high-quality internet, TV and phone at the fastest gigabit speeds available.
“As a forward-looking company, we continue to manage our ongoing and accelerating expansion with the future in mind,” said Jeff Chapman, RightFiber General Manager. “We describe our high-quality 100 percent fiber network services as being ‘future-proof,’ as they are being adaptably built to meet our customers’ growing telecom needs as they change over time.”
Residents interested in RightFiber services can visit RightFiber.com to submit a form expressing interest in the service. According to Ritter Communications that will help them streamline home activations once service is available.
“As the company continues its expansion planning, Ritter Communications is constantly evaluating existing service areas to determine additional neighborhood builds based on network proximity, house density and customer demand,” the company states.
Ritter Communications is a regional telecommunications provider, headquartered in Jonesboro, serving more than 100 communities in the region across four states with a full suite of innovative communications services. For more information visit RitterBusiness.com or RightFiber .com.
