BLYTHEVILLE — The Ritz Civic Center in Blytheville is seeking area artists who would be interested in presenting their work as a featured artist in the Ritz Gallery.
Exhibits are scheduled for a month and include a “Meet the Artist Opening Reception.”
There is no cost to the artist for the exhibit or the reception. Artworks exhibited may be available for purchase at the discretion of the artist.
Exhibits may include any genre of art that displays well on a gallery wall. All works must be family friendly since the gallery is open to all ages of the public. Works may be submitted in charcoal, pen/pencil, acrylic, oil, mixed media, gel pens, markers, photographs or other media. They may be mounted on canvas or framed and ready for hanging.
In addition to individual artists, an exhibit could include works by various artists joined together by an Art Class or teacher, interest group or other similar relationship.
Interested artists are asked to contact David Lyttle, Ritz Manager, by calling (870) 762-1744. If no answer, leave a message. Once contacted, you will submit samples of your works to be considered as a featured artist.
