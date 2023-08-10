A project to do paving work on several streets in Newport received the go-ahead Monday after council members approved the funding for the project.

The Newport City Council approved a $280,510 project during its meeting Monday evening. According to Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe, the project includes work on Fourth Street, Cross Drive, Village Drive and a portion of McLarty Drive.

