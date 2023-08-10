A project to do paving work on several streets in Newport received the go-ahead Monday after council members approved the funding for the project.
The Newport City Council approved a $280,510 project during its meeting Monday evening. According to Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe, the project includes work on Fourth Street, Cross Drive, Village Drive and a portion of McLarty Drive.
The project will be funded through grant funding.
In a related note, council members tabled discussion until next month on a proposal to do park improvements at Hines and Normandy Parks.
The city has prepared a resolution for a contract with M&A Jones Construction of Batesville to do the work on the project.
The Mayor said the projects will be funded with grant money.
In other action, council members also approved minutes for the June 5 and July 10 council meetings as well as received work that the city received clean 2022 legislative and federal audits, with no findings.
