Sons of John and Etta Brand, the Brand brothers (Rodney, Rodger and Mike) were raised to be hard working, honest and competitive citizens. The eldest son, Rodney, is a 1965 graduate of NHS. He excelled in track and football during his junior and senior years and was named All-District and All-State linebacker his senior year. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1970 with a BSED degree.

While at U of A, he was starting center for the Razorback football team all four years and was named All-American in 1969. He helped beat Georgia in the 1969 Sugar Bowl, played in the 1970 Sugar Bowl and the 1970 Hula Bowl. He was drafted by the New York Giants and played in the Coaches All-American Game in 1970. He was named to the All-Decade Team for the 1960’s Razorbacks and is a member of the University of Arkansas Hall of Fame.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.