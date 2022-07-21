Sons of John and Etta Brand, the Brand brothers (Rodney, Rodger and Mike) were raised to be hard working, honest and competitive citizens. The eldest son, Rodney, is a 1965 graduate of NHS. He excelled in track and football during his junior and senior years and was named All-District and All-State linebacker his senior year. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1970 with a BSED degree.
While at U of A, he was starting center for the Razorback football team all four years and was named All-American in 1969. He helped beat Georgia in the 1969 Sugar Bowl, played in the 1970 Sugar Bowl and the 1970 Hula Bowl. He was drafted by the New York Giants and played in the Coaches All-American Game in 1970. He was named to the All-Decade Team for the 1960’s Razorbacks and is a member of the University of Arkansas Hall of Fame.
After college, Rodney worked as a coach & teacher at Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was head coach at Sylvan Hills Junior High. From 1985 to 2000, he served as owner and president of Brands Universal Products Co. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Rodger Brand, a 1969 NHS graduate, was voted “Most Athletic” by his classmates his senior year. He was a three-year letterman as guard and tackle for the football team, earned All-Conference, All-Region, All-State football and was named to the Gazette Super Team. Rodger attended the University of Arkansas for four years where he majored in business. He played for the Razorback football team all four years, earning All Southwest Conference honors as a freshman on the Shoats Team.
After college, Rodger returned to his hometown and participated in many athletic organizations and civic clubs. He coached t-ball and pee wee football, umpired both Little League and Pony League baseball, and joined the Jaycee’s and Greyhound Booster Club. He was chosen as a Paul Harris Fellow by Newport Rotary Club where he served as president. Rodger captured the Newport Country Club championship four times and has served as club president twice and vice president eight times. He is an active member of First Baptist Church.
Upon returning to Newport, Rodger started B&D Insurance with classmate Terry Dillon. He then moved onto serve as manager of Independence Savings & Loan for four years followed by a 25-year career at C&C Distributors where he became vice president. He is currently owner of BJ & Kids Self Storage business and owns B&B Investment Co. with his brother, Mike.
Youngest brother Mike, NHS Class of 1970, was a three-year letterman for Greyhound football as center and linebacker, earning All-Conference, All-Region and All-State plus an undefeated season in 1968. He was voted “Best All Around” by his senior classmates. Mike earned a football scholarship to the University of Arkansas and also worked four years toward a business degree. He played on the last “Shoat Team” in football at U of A.
Mike chose to return home to Newport after college where he re-started the Newport Booster Club with John Pennington, sponsored Friday Night Football for many years, started the Jackson County Bass Club and was co-chairman of the local Ducks Unlimited organization. He was a member of Lions Club and served several years on the Newport Country Club tournament committee. He is a faithful member of First Methodist Church.
Mike joined his father in the auto repair business, and upon his father’s retirement, he continued to run the successful company. He served as president of the Northwest Arkansas Body Repair Association, has been an advisor to the ASUN Auto Repair Program and has been voted “Best Auto Repair Shop” numerous times by the people of Jackson County. He currently owns B&B Investments with his brother, Rodger, and Brand2 Investment Co. with his son, Michael.
At age 93, Etta Brand still cheers on her “boys” to be great citizens.
