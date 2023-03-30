Saying it has been a problem of its own making for nearly 20 years, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was joined by Attorney General Tim Griffin and lawmakers Monday in introducing the Safe Stronger Arkansas legislative package.
During a press conference at the Capitol, the governor and attorney general spoke about the proposal, introduced by State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould) and State Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett).
The governor said a bill, which was filed as the Protect Arkansas Act around 5:15 p.m. Monday, will seek to strengthen state law by adding teeth to the punishment aspect of criminal justice, especially dealing with violent crime.
Under the bill, those convicted of violent crimes like capital murder and rape will serve 100 percent of their sentence while those convicted of other violent crimes like second-degree murder and kidnapping will serve 85 percent of their sentence.
“If you are a murderer or rapist, if you are an abuser, we will put you in prison. And you will be there for a very long time,” Gov. Sanders said.
The 85 percent requirement is expected to mirror the federal prison system, which calls for earned early release. In order to get that, an inmate must complete various projects including workforce training, receiving a high school diploma and other programs to be released early.
The proposal also calls for a 3,000-bed prison facility. Officials said the facility would cost about $471 million, with a $31 million annual operating cost.
The governor said state prison officials are looking at ways to increase bed capacity in prisons. The governor said the state’s workforce department will be working with the Arkansas Department of Corrections to help with career training and options for inmates.
The bill also includes $5 million in overtime pay for state troopers, creating a new trooper school in the state as well as a victims’ bill of rights and notification requirements for victims.
Officials also said late Monday that the bill would create a mental health pilot program to help defendants as well as create a 120-day grace period upon release for prisoners to begin paying fines and court fees.
Work on the issue
In discussing the proposal, Gov. Sanders cited violent crime cases in Stuttgart, Little Rock and Russellville among other cities as well as numbers that showed Arkansas was third in the country in murders, second in the country in rapes and first in the nation in child abuse as reasons something needed to be done.
Attorney General Griffin thanked Rep. Gazaway and Sen. Gilmore for their work on the proposal. The attorney general said the issue has not been a new problem and that the current status quo has been a laughingstock, especially with criminals with a choice between the state and federal prison system.
Griffin, who, before becoming Attorney General, was a former U.S. Attorney, a member of Congress and Lt. Governor, said people convicted of crimes have laughed at the state’s system and that the “federal system makes a hardened criminal cry.”
He also thanked the governor for her work on the proposal and for having the “political courage and fortitude” on the issue.
Sen. Gilmore said he believes the proposal is a “game changer” for the state and will help people in urban and rural areas. He also said he believes the proposal is a “tough, but smart” approach on the crime issue.
In his remarks, Rep. Gazaway said he believes the proposal provides leadership on both jail capacity and parole and that it will help provide safe communities for people in the state.
In a press release, following Monday’s announcement, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille said the bill is an admission of failure.
“If Arkansas really needs to lock up more people than many countries do, then we are failing,” he said. “Building a new prison is just an admission of failure. Failure to care for children, failure to educate our people, failure to invest in Arkansas in all of the ways we know can prevent crime. Democrats in this legislative session and previous sessions have put forward bills to make Arkansas safer. Sanders’s plan will result in more nonviolent arrests, more mentally ill Arkansans in jail rather than in treatment, and less money for the services our people actually need.”
The 132-page bill, SB495, has nearly 25 co-sponsors including Sens. Blake Johnson (R-Corning), Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe), Ron Caldwell (R-Wynne) and Dave Wallace (R-Leachville).
The bill can be found at the state legislative website by going here: https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Bills/Detail?id= SB495&ddBiennium Session=2023% 2F2023R&Search=
The bill was scheduled to go to the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, according to an agenda on the committee’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.