Saying it has been a problem of its own making for nearly 20 years, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was joined by Attorney General Tim Griffin and lawmakers Monday in introducing the Safe Stronger Arkansas legislative package.

During a press conference at the Capitol, the governor and attorney general spoke about the proposal, introduced by State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould) and State Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.