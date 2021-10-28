Newport High School has shown initiative in academic accountability since the arrival of Brett Bunch as Superintendent.
The administration, faculty, and staff are committed to creating an atmosphere of academic excellence. With the disruption of what some would call “normal educational practices” due to the global pandemic affecting all schools the last two years, NHS has attempted to stress accountability for their students and faculty during this time.
First year Principal Jon Bradley states that the school has implemented programs and procedures to emphasize this idea. “We have done several things to create as many opportunities as we can for our students to be successful academically,” Bradley said.
One of the initiatives successful at NHS is the Academic Compliance Program. Last year, Cecilia Bunch joined NHS as the Academic Compliance Counselor to oversee the educational needs of athletic programs. She works directly with athletes when their grade point average falls below a 2.0 at any point during the year. When a student falls into this category, the student is pulled from their extracurricular activity and is required to attend tutoring until the grade point rises back above a 2.0. Although this results in students being pulled from activities as well as missing participation and games regarding athletics, the program stresses the importance of academics. This year the program has been expanded to encompass all extracurricular activities and will eventually encompass all grade levels.
“Mrs. Cecilia Bunch does a wonderful job of keeping up with all that information and making sure those students are getting the tutoring they need,” said Bradley. “The goal is not to take them out of a program but get them back on track so they can stay in that activity long-term. Our ultimate goal is to educate all of our students and give them the best opportunity to be successful upon graduation.”
Last year at the end of the first nine weeks, all tenth through twelfth grade boys involved in extracurricular activities had an overall GPA of 2.80. This year the same group has a 3.51 overall GPA. Girls that fell into the same category last year at this time had a 3.39 GPA and this year have an overall GPA of 3.62. The ninth-grade boys increased their GPA from a 2.97 to a 3.35 while the ninth grade girls increased from a 3.30 to a 3.78 this fall. The senior high band increased from a 3.18 to an overall GPA of 3.82, which is currently the highest of any extracurricular group on campus. Among all male and female students, grades ninth through twelfth involved in extracurricular activities, there were 67 students who finished the first nine week grading period with a 4.0. Another 41 students completed the first grading cycle with a 3.5 to 3.9 GPA.
“This program is obviously working and has shown great promise as to what we can expect for the future additions of different grade levels,” Bradley said. “We are excited to see what the future holds concerning this program and the many others we have implemented to stress academics to our students.”
NHS also runs an extensive after school tutoring program four days a week and recently added virtual tutoring opportunities for the students. The virtual tutoring program, LOGGED IN……., is based on need when students request extra tutoring with teachers. The teacher can then set up a virtual invite after hours where students can receive one-on-one or small group tutoring. The sessions are recorded and uploaded for documentation purposes.
English teacher, Grover Welch was instrumental in getting this program up and running and believes that it will allow students who are not able to stay after school to get the tutoring they need at a more convenient time for the student and the parent.
“This is something that I have done a lot of research on. There are several schools around the country that have implemented this and have had very good success. We are just in the initial stages, but I believe we will see the positive benefits of the program as well,” Welch said.
