Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become an honorary co-chair of The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia along with Justice Neil Gorsuch, where they will be spokesmen for civics education and civility in politics.
According to the Associated Press, Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen says the justices’ decision to work together “is especially meaningful in this polarized time.”
Meaningful? We’ll see. Polarized time? You bet!
The Center is supposed to be a nonpartisan entity dedicated to educating people about the Constitution. If Breyer and Gorsuch just give opposing opinions on their interpretations of The Constitution, as they did while on the Supreme Court together, I don’t think anything meaningful will come from that.
There’s nothing wrong with the Constitution. Flip-flopping on the rights Americans expect to have protected by it, however, is a problem. But, that’s something the Supreme Court has done throughout history with changes in political ideology among its majority.
At constitutioncenter.org an article from June notes that the Library of Congress tracks the historic list of overruled Supreme Court cases in its report titled, “The Constitution Annotated,” and that as of 2020, the court had overruled its own precedents in an estimated 232 cases since 1810.
The Court’s ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) allowed segregation in states. The Brown v. Board of Education (1954) case overturned it, saying it violated the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.
The Court ruled in Citizens United v. FEC (2010) that the First Amendment doesn’t permit the government to ban corporate funding of independent political broadcasts during election cycles, overturning Austin v. Michigan Chamber of Commerce (1990).
The Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) decision said the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause guarantees the right to marry as a fundamental liberty for couples regardless of their sex, which overturned Baker v. Nelson (1972).
And of course this year, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (1973), returning the question of the legality of abortions to states.
Some of us believe our rights are things that shouldn’t be voted for or against by state legislators or anyone else, ever – especially those rights regarding the most personal aspects of our lives – but there are always people working day and night to try and change that, and the notion that something can be made illegal in one state, and yet punishable in that state if you go to another state and do that same thing where it is legal, is truly moronic (sorry morons), but those conversations are happening.
Last month the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago conducted a nationwide poll and reported that after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 43 percent of Americans have “hardly any confidence at all in the Court,” as opposed to 27 percent back in April. The poll also found that most Americans favor constitutional reforms to impose term and age limits for justices. At least half of women polled reported feeling at least somewhat angry, sad, hopeless, and anxious, while men were more likely to be indifferent about the decision.
Either way the Court is a constant reminder that our rights are subject to change in this land of the free.
