In June 1692 Bridget Bishop, age 60, became the first person convicted of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts. She was hanged. The Puritans in charge accused more than 200 of witchcraft, and 19 were convicted and hanged (15 women and four men). One man was pressed to death with stones. At least five accused of witchcraft died in prison, and two dogs were killed because they were believed to be linked to the devil.

Sure this happened hundreds of years ago, but it’s still a good reason for not having a state religion, as was decided when the colonies formed a new country.

