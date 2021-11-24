The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce has kicked off the 2021 “Shop Til You Drop” holiday campaign at 27 participating locations in Newport.
By visiting local retailers, everyone 18 and older will be eligible to register for more than a dozen great prizes including:
$1,000 Shopping Spree Grand Prize
$250 Mini Shopping Spree
LED Snowman & Tree from 2 Chicks Florist & More Co.
Blue Bridge Bag of Coffee and Blue Bridge Candle from Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery
Milwaukee 2-Tool Combo Pack from C&M Ag Depot
30-Ounce Yeti Rambler Tumbler from Churchman Building Center
Sunglasses from CustomEyes Vision Care
$100 Gift Certificate from Darling’s Fine Things
Gallon Tyler Diva Wash from Darling Pharmacy
“Merry & Bright” and “Believe” Christmas Signs from Factory Connection
Two $25 Gift Cards from Farmers Oil Corp.
15 percent Off Wine Products Discount Cards from George’s of Newport
Christmas T-Shirt from iCare RX Pharmacy
Glass Curio Cabinet from Jones Home Furnishings
$50 Gift Card from Postmaster Spirits
$25 Gift Card from Rae’s Clothing Co.
Sandwich Platter & Dozen Cookies from Subway inside Walmart
To increase chances of winning, customers are encouraged to stop by all locations. Participating businesses include 2 Chicks Florist & More Co., Attention Medical Supply, B&C Tire, Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery, C&M Ag Depot, Charee’s Emporium, Churchman Building Center, CustomEyes Vision Care, Darling’s Fine Things, Darling Pharmacy, Eddie’s Auto Parts & Glass, Factory Connection, Farmers Oil Corp., Fathead Pizza, Frankie’s Café, Gates Eye Care Center, George Kell Motors, George’s of Newport, Harris Ford, iCare RX Pharmacy, Jones Home Furnishings, Norman & Baker Pharmacy, Penny’s Place, Postmaster Spirits, Quick Lane, Rae’s Clothing Co., Red Tie Meat Shop and Subway in Walmart.
Drawings will be held on Friday, Dec. 17. The $1,000 shopping spree must be spent in at least five of the participating locations. Participants must be 18 to enter.
