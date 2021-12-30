Shop Til You Drop winners announced by Chamber

The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce and local retailers have “wrapped up” the 2021 Shop Til You Drop holiday promotion in Newport.
Rhonda West, of Newport, is the $1,000 shopping spree winner.
Here’s a list of all of this year’s winners:
$1,000 Shopping Spree Grand Prize – Rhonda West, Newport
$250 Mini Shopping Spree – Scottie Hess, Amagon
LED Snowman & Tree from 2 Chicks Florist & More Co. – Henrietta Combs, Newport
Blue Bridge Bag of Coffee from Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery – Sandy Robinson, Newport
Blue Bridge Candle from Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery – Cynthia Wiggs, Bradford
Milwaukee 2-Tool Combo Pack from C&M Ag Depot – Danny Stipes
30-Ounce Yeti Rambler Tumbler from Churchman Building Center – Anna Madden, Newport
Sunglasses from CustomEyes Vision Care – Shadyne Brown, Newport
$100 Gift Certificate from Darling’s Fine Things – Krista Franks, Batesville
Gallon Tyler Diva Wash from Darling Pharmacy – Cathy Harris, Newport
“Merry & Bright” and “Believe” Christmas Signs from Factory Connection – Catrina Nuckles, Monette
Two $25 Gift Cards from Farmers Oil Corp. – Alice Burton and Stephen Fuller
15 percent Off Wine Products Discount Cards from George’s of Newport – Danielle Walters, Batesville; Sheri Freehart, Newport; Bucky Godair, Newport; Jay Modlin, Quitman; Matthew Melton, Cushman; Latonya Ellis, Newport; Dessie Gray, Batesville; David Dobson, Newport; Cheryl Sibley, Batesville; Shane Cox, Sulphur Rock; Quashawn Henry, Newport; Kim Whaley, Newport
Christmas T-Shirt from iCare RX Pharmacy – Larry Woods, Tuckerman
Glass Curio Cabinet from Jones Home Furnishings – Kristi Clark, Batesville
$50 Gift Card from Postmaster Spirits – Randy Cooper, Newport
$25 Gift Card from Rae’s Clothing Co. – Donna Hohn, Weiner
Sandwich Platter & Dozen Cookies from Subway inside Walmart – Jamie Wells, Jacksonport
The Chamber thanks all locations for their participation: 2 Chicks Florist & More Co., Attention Medical Supply, B&C Tire, Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery, C&M Ag Depot, Charee’s Emporium, Churchman Building Center, CustomEyes Vision Care, Darling’s Fine Things, Darling Pharmacy, Eddie’s Auto Parts & Glass, Factory Connection, Farmers Oil Corp., Fathead Pizza, Frankie’s Café, Gates Eye Care Center, George Kell Motors, George’s of Newport, Harris Ford, iCare RX Pharmacy, Jones Home Furnishings, Norman & Baker Pharmacy, Penny’s Place, Postmaster Spirits, Quick Lane, Rae’s Clothing Co., Red Tie Meat Shop and Subway in Walmart.
