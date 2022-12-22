The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce and local retailers have “wrapped up” the 2022 Shop Til You Drop holiday promotion in Newport.
Phil Zuber of Tuckerman is the $1,000 shopping spree winner. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners:
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 5:28 am
$1,000 Shopping Spree Grand Prize – Phil Zuber, Tuckerman
$250 Mini Shopping Spree – Charles Trotter, Jacksonport
Holiday Wreath from 2 Chicks Florist & More Co. – Mary Goldman, Newport
Blue Bridge Hand Towel from Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery – Beverly Helms, Newport
Blue Bridge Candle from Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery – Sewanna Reed, Newport
Milwaukee 28-Piece Ratchet & Socket Set from C&M Ag Depot – Ronnie Doyle, Bradford
30-Ounce Yeti Cup from Churchman Building Center – Parker White, Searcy
Sunglasses from CustomEyes Vision Care – Valentine Lopez, Newport
$75 Gift Certificate from Darling’s Fine Things – Kelly McKinney, Newport
Half-Gallon Tyler Wash from Darling Pharmacy – Ashley Stevens, Newport
$50 Gift Certificate from Fathead Pizza – Grady Henson, Newport
$50 Gift Certificate Toward Service from Harris Ford – Adrian Calamese, Tuckerman
Christmas T-Shirt & Swig Shopping Bag from iCare RX Pharmacy – Carolyn Armstrong, Bradford
Camo Accent Chair from Jones Home Furnishings – Diane Apple, Batesville
$50 Gift Card from Postmaster Spirits – Mandy Smith, Newport
Turtle Cake from Postmaster Spirits – Barbara Hackney, Newport
$50 Gift Certificate Toward Service from Quick Lane – Wayne Lassiter, Jacksonport
$25 Gift Card from Rae’s Clothing Co. – Kimberly Dockins, Batesville
$25 Gift Card from Rae’s Clothing Co. – Julia Clark, Newport
20 Pound Bottle Plus Fill Up from Scott Petroleum – Madeline Gibbs, Newport
100 Pound Bottle Plus Fill Up from Scott Petroleum – Teresa Tinsley, Bradford
Sandwich Platter & Dozen Cookies from Subway inside Walmart – Brittany Davis, Newport
The Chamber would like to thank all locations for their participation: 2 Chicks Florist & More Co., Attention Medical Supply, B&C Tire, Blue Bridge Brews & Bakery, C&M Ag Depot, Charee’s Emporium, Churchman Building Center, CustomEyes Vision Care, Darling’s Fine Things, Darling Pharmacy, Eddie’s Auto Parts & Glass, Fathead Pizza, Gates Eye Care Center, George Kell Motors, George’s of Newport, Harris Ford, iCare RX Pharmacy, Jones Home Furnishings, Norman & Baker Pharmacy, Penny’s Place, Postmaster Spirits, Quick Lane, Rae’s Clothing Co., Red Tie Meat Shop, Scott Petroleum and Subway in Walmart.
